Bulls seven-footer Lauri Markkanen has been one of the most exciting rookies in the league this season, but he learned a painful lesson on defense during Monday’s game against the Nets.

Markkanen attempted to step in front of Jarrett Bell on one particular play in the contest — in hopes of drawing a charge near the rim — and it didn’t end well for him.

Bell absolutely posterized Markkanen — knocking the seven-footer down in the process.

Jarret Allen dunked Lauri Markkanen into the graveyard and shoveled the dirt onto him too lawd pic.twitter.com/7K0RsKWdLU — Grim Wobber (@World_Wide_Wob) February 27, 2018

Markkanen’s likely going to feel that one in the morning.