LaVar Ball likes to talk to the media.

Taking an “any press is good press” approach, Ball has gone from saying his son, Lonzo Ball, is already better than Stephen Curry to suggesting he himself would beat Michael Jordan to criticizing anyone who can’t afford his son’s ridiculously-priced $495 shoe.

Now he’s accidentally seemed to do some self harm in the marketing department.

While talking with Complex’s Joe La Puma, he slipped up with quite the odd description (h/t CBS Sports’ Chris Barnewall):

“Everything on that shoe, Lonzo created with no team. Just the creativity of a 19-year-old that knows what he likes. After all these shoes, it’s a mixture of everything that he likes … A shoe is not that big of a deal. It’s two things, stitching and glue. It isn’t a science project.”

If shoes are just “stitching and glue,” why is LaVar asking folks to throw almost $500 at them for a pair? The price point has been publicly bashed since announced, many pointing out the sheer ridiculousness of it or providing commentary on how the shoe does a disservice to kids around the world who won’t be able to afford the new pair of sneakers.

LaVar will probably laugh this off like he has most everything else. He turned down huge money from companies like Nike in an admirable effort to make sure his son doesn’t sell his likeness to a corporation, instead creating his own business.

While admirable, LaVar otherwise has seemingly put his foot in his mouth at every turn, purposeful or not. They’re expensive shoes when he does so, at least.