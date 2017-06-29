LaVar Ball is out there picking fights and taking jabs at others again, much to the surprise of, well, no one.

This time the target was Jerry Colangelo, who, by the way, won four different NBA Executive of the Year honors. But don’t tell that to Ball, who still found a way to rip into him, for what seemed to be an extremely petty reason.

Colangelo is the father of Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo, and he serves as an advisor to the team. Ball, for some reason, appeared on 97.5 The Fanatic, and took a few shots at his managerial style, calling him a “helicopter parent.”

“He’s worried about everything on the outside instead of getting the players,” Ball said. “He’s worried about the parents and all that, the people they’re around. You need to worry about what type of players you get for their system.”

Clearly, reading between the lines, we can assume that Colangelo probably didn’t like Papa Ball, and understandably so, neither do I. Ball can think whatever he wants, but scouts and general managers pay a lot of attention to who players hang around, for obvious reasons. Look at Josh Jackson, for example, who skipped a workout with the Celtics. Someone in his camp clearly advised him to do that, and it likely changed how the draft played out.

If Colangelo didn’t want Ball hanging around the Sixers, who can blame him? He’s a cancer.