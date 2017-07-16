Life is pretty good for LiAngelo Ball — the middle child in the family — as he’s been able to reap the benefit of having both young LaMelo and the recently-drafted Lonzo turning heads on the basketball court.

And his father, LaVar, seems to already be off to a good start with his Big Baller Brand, for whatever reason.

As such, LiAngelo was recently rewarded, in a big way. LaMelo, during an Instagram Live stream, revealed that his 18-year-old brother now has a white Ferrari, which we’re assuming he received as a high school graduation present.

The screencapped photos from the live stream show what the flashy whip looks like.

I think LaVar bought Gelo a Ferrari pic.twitter.com/1YhvVk4GXH — Kris Johnson (@PointForwardPro) July 15, 2017

Looks like LiAngelo will be rolling up to UCLA in style in the fall.