Life is pretty good for LiAngelo Ball — the middle child in the family — as he’s been able to reap the benefit of having both young LaMelo and the recently-drafted Lonzo turning heads on the basketball court.
And his father, LaVar, seems to already be off to a good start with his Big Baller Brand, for whatever reason.
As such, LiAngelo was recently rewarded, in a big way. LaMelo, during an Instagram Live stream, revealed that his 18-year-old brother now has a white Ferrari, which we’re assuming he received as a high school graduation present.
The screencapped photos from the live stream show what the flashy whip looks like.
Looks like LiAngelo will be rolling up to UCLA in style in the fall.