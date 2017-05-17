The hits from LaVar Ball just keep coming.

Folks had to know LaVar would have something to say after Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery, especially after the Los Angeles Lakers nailed down the second pick in the order and seem like the favorite to select his son, Lonzo Ball.

Let the father tell it, and Lonzo makes the Lakers instant playoff contenders, according to Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation:

“Yes, it does,” Ball said on if the Lakers’ playoff drought comes to an end with Lonzo. “The Lakers make the playoffs as soon as my boy gets there.”

In fact, LaVar is so confident about all this he doesn’t seen a point in Lonzo working out with another team besides the Lakers:

“That’s all we working out for is the Lakers,” said LaVar. “Just the Lakers. There’s nobody else that we need to workout for.”

Look, LaVar comes off as uhinged and just trying to make headlines most of the time. But he’s right about this one—Lonzo, a pass-first point guard with incredible game sense, would help the Lakers in a big way. His arrival would shift D’Angelo Russell to the 2 and have him on the same court as high-end prospects such as Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle.

Those four making the playoffs in Lonzo’s first year actually isn’t so crazy. At worst, it’d happen over the course of the next few seasons.

Either way, it seems LaVar will mostly get what he wants.