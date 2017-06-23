LaVar Ball wasted no time in showing off his first Lakers-themed gear that Big Baller Brand has produced on Thursday night. In fact, it happened just minutes after his son, Lonzo, was drafted by the team.

You would think that LaVar, as a father, would just be legitimately happy for his son on being drafted, and would leave his bravado at home, just for one evening.

But it was quite the opposite, with Papa Ball spouting off at the mouth during an interview with ESPN, and also guaranteeing that Lonzo would lead the Lakers to the playoffs next season in the process.

Anyway, here are the shoes Big Baller Brand debuted on Thursday night — the first of a lot of Lakers-themed gear, we can bet.

As soon as Lonzo Ball got picked, the Big Baller Brand started pre-selling his on-court shoe he will wear in LA ($495) pic.twitter.com/9ZflFL7kIc — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017

These kicks will cost $495, and you shouldn’t buy them, because LaVar Ball is the absolute worst. If you want to support a guy who is attempting to cash in on his son’s success for his personal gain, go for it.