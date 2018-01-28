Posted byon
LaVar Ball is living the life in Lithuania.
Ball and his two sons — LaMelo and LiAngelo — are being treated like royalty, in the large mansion they’re currently residing in, as well as on the court. The majority of Lithuania’s residents didn’t even know who the Balls were before they arrived, but now they’re celebrities.
LaVar Ball was even given the opportunity to coach BC Vytautas on Sunday, and he appeared to take the job very seriously. Ball fired the players up with a pregame speech, which you can watch below.
Ball must think he’s king in Lithuania — he may never return to the United States.