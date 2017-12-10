Big Baller Brand aficionados in New York City showed plenty of love for LaVar Ball on Sunday.

Ball set up a pop-up shop at Sneaker Pawn, and fans showed up in a big way to buy Big Baller Brand merchandise. The Big Baller Brand ZO2 Prime Remix sneakers retail for $495, but the high price tag didn’t dissuade fans from flocking to buy them.

Check out the long line fans waited in to purchase BBB gear.

Here is the line for the Big Baller Brand pop-up shop in New York. pic.twitter.com/gk6wPpjc45 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 10, 2017

On top of that, Ball received quite the welcome upon arriving to the big event.

LaVar Ball arrives at the Big Baller Brand pop-up shop in New York and receives a hero’s welcome. pic.twitter.com/6BzVt8UzbC — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) December 10, 2017

Most importantly, though, this enthusiastic man showed up to support Ball. After watching the video clip, we’ve come to the conclusion that he’s one of Ball’s biggest fans.

Passion for LaVar Ball and BBB is real. pic.twitter.com/DKYKeqHAIz — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) December 10, 2017

Ball’s popularity appears to be growing with each passing week.