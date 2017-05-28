LaVar Ball may think he’s a master motivator, but the results suggest otherwise.

Ball — whose pride seems to affect nearly all of the decisions he makes — wasn’t happy when his AAU team was down big at halftime in a recent game. So, in response, he gave a fiery speech with some ideas for “adjustments” they needed to make to get back in the game.

Unfortunately for him, “throw the ball down low, quit throwing it away,” really isn’t expert coaching advice, and didn’t seem to help his team whatsoever. But here’s how it sounded:

LaVar Ball's halftime speech didn't help as his AAU team lost by 52 points ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (via joshlpeter11/Twitter, USA Today Sports, h/t @houseofhighlights) [NSFW] A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on May 27, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

We should probably add that Ball’s team lost by 52 points. The players probably felt like I do every time I see Ball on TV (thanks to ESPN and FOX Sports).