It didn’t take long for LaVar Ball to begin to turn on Vytautas’ head coach Virginijus Seskus.

Ball, who, not too long ago, was singing Seskus’ praises, is already changing his tune, all because the coach didn’t start LaMelo or LiAngelo in a recent game.

It’s possible that Seskus was sending a message about who’s boss, and Ball apparently did not like it.

LaVar Ball was mad that Melo and Gelo didn't start the game vs Zalgiris yesterday despite scoring 19 and 25 points respectively. LaVar told that Vytautas coach Seskus threw their friendship through the window by not starting them. LKL Champion Zalgiris beat Vytautas 118:96 pic.twitter.com/CrJMEEtCNb — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) February 5, 2018

Ball claiming Seskus “threw his friendship away,’ which is funny, because the two aren’t friends. They didn’t even know each other until recently. It’s strictly a business relationship, and Ball needs to understand that.