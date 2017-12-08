Joel Embiid and LaVar Ball have traded shots at one another in the past, but the two appeared to squash the beef in meeting for the first time after Thursday night’s game at Wells Fargo Center.

Ball attended the Lakers-Sixers matchup and watched the game in a suite. He then made his way downstairs after it was in the books, where Embiid was seen talking to some other people wearing Big Baller Brand apparel near the locker rooms. Ball noticed him and enthusiastically called Embiid over.

The two shared a quick hug and chatted it up, with Papa Ball overheard telling Embiid “don’t worry about nobody on the outside” and to “just keep playing and doing your thing.” Ball also had this to say:

“I do my own thing so they can’t mess with me,” he told Embiid.

It’s great to see that the two can trade barbs, but at the end of the day, they can still hug it out and have a man-to-man conversation with no animosity marring the moment.