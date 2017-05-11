LaVar Ball doesn’t care for scouting reports as they relate to his son, it seems, even if they come from a good place — to help his son, Lonzo, become an elite player at the NBA level one day.Many around the league have shared some thoughts on the young star, who seems to be a surefire top-3 pick in the draft, along with Markelle Fultz and Josh Jackson.

The Lakers are reportedly “enamored” with Lonzo, and have their eyes on him heading into the draft. As such, there’s been some talk about Kobe Bryant possibly mentoring Lonzo, since he’s been giving advance to Isaiah Thomas throughout the playoffs.

But LaVar Ball isn’t interested in getting help from Bryant, which seems stupid, and stubborn. He spoke about it with Keyshawn Johnson on his ESPN Radio 710 show on Wednesday morning.

“I don’t need no advice from Kobe Bryant,” Ball said. “I don’t need advice from Kobe Bryant. ‘Zo’s got to play his game. If they’re at practice and he sees something, and Lonzo listens to him or whatever, he’s good. … But it’s just not, ‘OK, I’m talking to Kobe, so now I’m going to be good.’ If Kobe sees something that ‘Zo is doing, then go from there. But I’m not trying to pattern after nobody.”

So “Zo’s got to play his game” — what great advice. This guy is going to kill his son’s career, because he’s so arrogant that he believes Lonzo can get by with his skill set alone, but he needs to develop, and for that, he’ll have to humble himself.