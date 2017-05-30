LaVar Ball was actually quiet for a few days over the holiday weekend, but we all knew the silence wouldn’t last for long.

Ball took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to Ice Cube’s four-point challenge, and did so with his usual bravado.

Remember, Ice Cube challenged Ball last week, and said if he could hit a four-point shot, like the one we’ll soon see in his “BIG 3” league, then he’d buy 10 pairs of Big Baller Brand sneakers.

Ball responded on Tuesday, with a shot that wasn’t really the four-pointer Cube referenced. And yeah, he bricked it.

We didn’t learn much from this video, as we already knew Ball isn’t really any good at shooting hoops.