LaVar Ball is already beginning to become a distraction, and we’re not even halfway through the season yet.

With all the talk about whether or not the team should tinker with Lonzo Ball’s shot, Papa Ball has come out and criticized the Lakers coaching staff for how they’ve been handling him. He seems to believe he can do a better job than they are, which is laughable.

“They’re soft. They don’t know how to coach my son. I know how to coach him,” LaVar Ball told Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “I tell him to go get the victory. Stop messing around.”

Ball added that he wasn’t trying to necessarily take a shot at the coaching staff, but just wants to see the team win.

“No, I have a problem with losing,” he said.

It’s only a matter of time before the Lakers tell LaVar Ball to shut his big mouth. He can say whatever he wants to promote his Big Baller Brand, but when it comes to ripping the team, that’s not going to go over well. But they can’t be surprised by what Ball had to say, and it was only a matter of time.

The funny thing here is that Papa Ball seems to believe he can do a better job with Lonzo — well then why didn’t he help his son develop a more traditional shooting motion, rather than the unorthodox, ineffective one he currently uses? If Ball was such a great coach he would’ve helped Lonzo with his shot, before he arrived in the NBA.