LaVar Ball really has no chill.

Whether he’s ripping other athletes — like Joel Embiid and De’Aaron Fox — or vehemently defending his Big Baller Brand, Ball really doesn’t know when to shut his mouth.

But even though he’s been talking up his recently-drafted son, Lonzo, we did recently learn that he hasn’t shied away from being negative about one of his other sons, LaMelo. LaVar coaches LaMelo’s AAU team, and thanks to a video that has recently surfaced, we now know that dad has no problem ripping into son if he doesn’t like what he sees.

“You are the weakest link we have on defense on the fact that you don’t move,” Ball said. “Until you learn to be like your brother and play both ends, we are going to be a sorry team.”

He also called LaMelo “selfish” and a “baby.”

LaVar Ball is going off on LaMelo. You gotta love this guy as a coach & a father. If he didn't care he wouldn't be talking to them like this pic.twitter.com/SOl6dtVUKZ — Ⓜ️ (@_moneyyymel) July 17, 2017

Rather than placating his son, Ball had no problem relaying some constructive criticism for LaMelo — right in front of his teammates. That had to be embarrassing for him.