LaVar Ball is many things, but none of those includes being a likeable person.

Ball, who has seemingly been trying to cash in on the success of his son, Lonzo, to start and market his Big Baller Brand product line, with $500 sneakers as the hot-ticket item. His bravado and outlandish behavior have drawn the ire of many sports fans, and understandably so.

As such, Ball was booed many times at the NBA Draft on Thursday night. And at one point, toward the end of the draft, he got up and walked out. But not before he threw his BBB cap into the crowd.

LaVar Ball getting booed out of the arena and threw his BBB hat in the air 😂

It has begun. #NBADraft — Krysten Peek (@KP_Rivals) June 23, 2017

What a class act.