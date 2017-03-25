LaVar Ball has been in the news a lot recently—probably too much—and in some ways, he overshadowed what UCLA has been able to accomplish this season. And now, after the team’s 86-75 loss to Kentucky in the Sweet 16, he’s been all over social media, but not in a good way.

Ball was given a platform by certain media outlets because of the hot takes he delivered, saying ridiculous things such as he could beat Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one, and that Lonzo Ball woll be better than LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

So after UCLA lost on Friday night, social media let Ball have it. And Lonzo’s awful game may have had something to do with it, as he went 4-for-10 from the field—recording as many turnovers (4) as field goal—and scored only 10 points. It certainly wasn’t good for his draft stock.

Ball tried to attract attention to himself and his son heading into the tournament, so when UCLA played poorly and got eliminated, he got the meme treatment.

"If I was coaching we would have beat Kentucky." – LaVar Ball pic.twitter.com/sUhOl6oPdI — Bryce Wood (@woodymlb4) March 25, 2017

Fixed it for you. De'Aaron Fox is the daddy now. @LavarBall pic.twitter.com/HxK4cNenM8 — Things #BBN Likes (@ThingsBBNLikes) March 25, 2017

When you put yourself out there, and say ridiculous things to get eyes on you, that’s what happens. He wanted the spotlight on him, and he got it. Now he has to face the consequences.

Ball wanted to be a part of the daily news cycle, but he should have been careful what he wished for, because it’s now blowing up in his face.

It’s not a stretch to say he deserved it, either.

About Matt Birch

Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.

Email Twitter