Leandro Barbosa brought his Warriors-esque celebrations over with him to the Suns, which is great, but fans watched one of them backfire on Thursday night.

Barbosa, formerly of the Warriors, had way too much confidence in teammate Jared Dudley during the team’s most recent game against the Hornets.

Barbosa found himself in the corner, and passed the ball to Dudley, who had a wide-open look. Before the ball even left Dudley’s hands, Barbosa turned toward the crowd and put his hands up to celebrate the surefire bucket.

The only problem was that the shot was way off.

There’s a reason the Suns are 19-42, well, a few, but that epic fail perfectly summed up their season.