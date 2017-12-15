The secret conversation that took place on the court between LeBron James and Lonzo Ball on Thursday night sent social media into a frenzy, with many funny memes and captions being posted by Twitter users attempting to predict what the two were saying.

James was asked if he finds the speculation from the public regarding the conversation amusing, and he had this to say in response:

“I don’t see the reaction because I don’t get involved in it,” James told Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times. “I do it because [Lonzo’s] said over and over since he was growing up who he modeled his game after. Who was his favorite player. It was me. I was humbled by that. Me wishing him happy birthday was kind of the salute back to him. I see all the stupid noise that happens. I can’t buy a place in LA. I can’t live in LA. It’s funny noise. But I don’t get involved in it. When I post things I don’t look at comments. I’m so far removed from the white noise and the noise it doesn’t matter.”

It’s interesting that James said he’s removed from the noise, yet he seems to be concerned with how others view him, which is evidenced by his social media activity over the years. Still, it’s hard not to understand where James is coming from, with every move he makes being scrutinized and put under a microscope.

James was also asked about Ball’s game, and he had some high praise for the Lakers rookie.

“It’s always team,” he said. “Passes the ball. Pushes the ball up the floor. Someone that you want to play with.”

Was James’ comment about Ball being “someone that you want to play with” his way of saying he wants to play with the young point guard in the future? It’s possible, or maybe LeBron is just trolling all of us, further adding to the speculation that he could opt out and sign with the Lakers over the summer. Time will tell.