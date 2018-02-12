LeBron James and Kyrie Irving did their best to downplay the rumored beef between the two of them, stemming from their time as teammates on the Cavs.

The two stars on their respective teams shared a warm embrace after Sunday’s game, which concluded with them hugging it out.

LeBron and Kyrie after the game pic.twitter.com/tdMe2Bhrgm — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) February 11, 2018

It is interesting that the two didn’t really appear to say much to one another, so it does remain possible that there’s a bit of animosity there. The hug may have been for the cameras. Either way, it was effective.