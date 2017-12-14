LeBron James the dunker and LeBron James the humanitarian now have one particular goal that aligns for both of his personalities: Posterize Lonzo Ball.

James and his teammates recently visited sick children in the Cleveland Clinic, and one particular patient named Andrew pleaded with LBJ to do the following:

“Can you dunk on Lonzo for me?” he asked.

“I got you. I got you,” LeBron said in response. “I got you. He might not be in my way. Once he sees I’m about to take off, he might move out the way.”

When LeBron & the @cavs visited @CLEClinic Children's yesterday, Andrew had a priceless request for @KingJames tonight against @ZO2_… pic.twitter.com/ZcU4pHYvfd — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) December 14, 2017

LeBron is right — Ball would probably be best suited to move out of the way.