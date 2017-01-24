LeBron James isn’t happy with his Cleveland Cavaliers.

Which makes sense—the Cavaliers hit the court Monday night and took a loss to the 18-win New Orleans Pelicans.

It’s an ugly way for a perceived contender to go down. James wasn’t shy about ripping his own team afterward, according to ESPN.com’s Dave McMenamin:

“It’s great to have bodies,” James said. “Obviously, in the playoffs, you go down to what, eight max? And if somebody gets in foul trouble, you go to nine. You’re not playing back-to-backs. You have two days in between. You’re able to lock in. … It’s like when you don’t have bodies. It’s tough. The f–king grind of the regular season. We’re a top-heavy team. We have a top-heavy team. We top-heavy as s–t. It’s me, [Kyrie Irving], [Kevin Love]. It’s top-heavy.”

It’s odd for James to go out and blast his own team like that considering he probably had a huge say in the roster’s construction.

James didn’t stop there, either:

“We need a f–king playmaker,” James said. “I’m not saying you can just go find one, like you can go outside and see trees. I didn’t say that. … I don’t know what we got to offer. I just know me, personally? I don’t got no time to waste. I’ll be 33 in the winter, and I ain’t got time to waste. That’s what I’m talking about.”

Cleveland doesn’t exactly have a ton of cap to go out and get another playermaker, which is a direct result of the current Big Three James advocated for. It’s not like the Cavaliers aren’t trying either after recently trading for Kyle Korver.

This could just be James’ way of rallying the troops after a loss. But the pressure to win the arms race against the Golden State Warriors is on regardless.