It sure seems like LeBron James and his camp were the ones that leaked the report about Kyrie Irving requesting a trade from the Cavs’ front office.

With that said, you’d think James would be sitting idle until the whole situation plays out, especially since it’s July — the heart of the offseason.

But we all know LBJ, and how he’s always trying to be the center of the attention. Sure enough, that appears to be the case here as well.

James took to Snapchat and was seen rocking out to Meek Mill’s “Heavy Heart,” and we’re going to assume there’s a reason he chose this song, given what the lyrics are:

“N—- said they with you when they really not, damn, the game left me with a heavy heart.”

Bron really feeling this new Meek Mill (via @kingjames/Story) *NSFW* A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Jul 22, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Yeah, that was clearly a shot at Kyrie.