LeBron James took to Instagram to send a message to the public on Friday.

He wanted everyone to know that he will “never lose” — even though he just recently did in the NBA Finals, and it’s not the first time that’s happened, either.

Regardless, James, once again, posted another workout video, featuring a shirtless LBJ rapping to one of his favorite jams, Meek Mill’s “Never Lose.”

Speak it into existence, @kingjames (NSFW) A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Aug 4, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

We’re going to assume this is some sort of passive-aggressive message to Kyrie Irving, since that’s what’s been going on recently.

And yeah, sorry, LeBron, but the 2011 Dallas Mavericks beg to differ with your whole “never lose” mantra.