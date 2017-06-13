LeBron James has played with some of the best players in the world over the past decade, but that doesn’t mean he’s necessarily played on a team with as much talent as the Warriors have.

It’s likely that this was James’ plea to the Cavs’ front office — asking for them to go out and acquire a big-name player over the summer (likely a power forward) — or maybe it was his way of deflecting blame for the loss, admitting that the Warriors’ roster was better than the Cavaliers’.

Whatever the reason, after Game 5 was in the books, James was asked about whether the concept of a superteam is good for the league during his postgame press conference.

The reporter mentioned Kevin Love, so clearly he was insinuating that the Cavs had some elements on a superteam, but James made sure to clarify that he doesn’t believe that’s the case. He even went as far as to say this:

“I’ve never been on a super team, this isn’t a super team“ James explained.

LeBron "I've never been on a super team, this isn't a super team" pic.twitter.com/9u2FERk33e — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 13, 2017

That’s interesting, because when James teamed up with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade back in 2010, many considered that “Big 3” to be that era’s version of a superteam. It was all about superstar duos during that time, which made the Heat’s roster-building strategy at the time — with veterans taking less money in hopes of winning a title — look like something that resembled a superteam.

Sure, it’s unlikely that the championship-winning Heat team James played on would’ve beaten these Warriors, but both squads could technically resemble a superteam. And this Cavs team — with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson — is pretty damn close as well.

But James doesn’t believe that’s the case.

The main takeaway here is that the Cavs will likely have a very busy summer. Expect them to pursue at least one of these big-name players — Carmelo Anthony, Paul George, Chris Paul — in hopes of forming a superteam to go toe-to-toe with the Warriors in one year from now. James has one year until he can opt out of his current deal, so the Cavs’ front office will likely surround him with as much talent as they can, pleading for him to stay for the remainder of his career.

Do you believe James has never played on a superteam, though?