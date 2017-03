LeBron James ran into a familiar face during Wednesday night’s game against the Celtics—literally.

Bill Belichick was sitting courtside behind the hoop at the game with girlfriend Linda Holliday, and he became a part of the action at one point.

It happened when James jumped up to grab a rebound, but missed, and ended up running right into Belichick.

This is not ok …. LeBron attacks Bill Belichick. Still mad about his stint as Browns coach I guesspic.twitter.com/vHXnTTW7dm — The Celtics on CSN (@CelticsCSN) March 2, 2017

A strange coincidence, that of all people, James collided with Belichick, right? Surely he didn’t do it on purpose…