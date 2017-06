Poor JaVale McGee was on the other end of LeBron James’ first highlight-reel play of the NBA Finals.

McGee was playing the role of rim protector in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game, when LeBron James received a pass and threw down the hammer over him. In McGee’s defense, few big men could’ve contested this dunk, and we give him props for even attempting to step in front of this freight train.

mattclapp: LEBRON OH MY WORD ABC NBA Playoff: Game 1: Cavaliers at Warriors https://t.co/ABIlCAb4ja pic.twitter.com/3GC1bIkmpd — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) June 2, 2017

Boom!