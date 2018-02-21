The NBA is mulling changing its playoff format, and it would have a huge impact on the advantage high-seeded Eastern Conference teams such as the Cavs have benefited from over the years.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealed that the league is considering seeding teams 1-16, which could result in teams from the same conference meeting in the NBA Finals.

LeBron James, as you might imagine, is not a fan of the proposed change.

“I would disagree with that,” he said, via Spencer Davies of BBall Insiders. “I think our league has been built the right way when it comes to the postseason. There’s been dominant conferences throughout time. Obviously in the 80s you had the Lakers who dominated the league and you had Boston who dominated. In the 90s you had Chicago. San Antonio has had its run. We had our run in the East with Miami. Golden State is having its run.” It’s cool to mess around with the All-Star Game. We proved that you could do that. But let’s not get too crazy with the playoffs.”

Of course James opposes the format being altered, as in seasons such as this one, it could result in the Cavs missing out on the NBA Finals, with teams like the Rockets and Warriors squaring off instead.

We, for one, are in favor of the change. The best teams should square off in the Finals — nevermind what conference they play in.