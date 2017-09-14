LeBron James and Dwyane Wade aren’t teammates anymore, but they are in the Banana Boat clique, which enables them to still be workout buddies.

While we haven’t seen them hanging out all that much during the offseason so far, the two share the common goal of trying to get in peak shape for the upcoming season. James, especially, has posted plenty of videos of him working out in the gym, dating back to just days after the Warriors defeated his Cavs in the NBA Finals.

James posted some videos on Snapchat of the two working out together on Wednesday, and it was a pretty intense exercise regimen. Wade was doing some squats and shoulder presses, and the two rowed side by side — quite vigorously.

Bron and Wade getting ready for the season 💪 (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/vOTnSpuCpb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 14, 2017

“We out here”

We know, LeBron, you already told us like 100 times.