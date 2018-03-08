Russell Wilson may be a two-sport guy, but LeBron James is not, apparently.

James was a football star in high school, and he’s even had NFL players such as JuJu Smith-Schuster campaigning for him to play on the Steelers, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.

He was asked about it by reporters recently, and had this to say:

“Nah, I’m fine. I’m fine with my sport I got,” he said. “It’s pretty funny, though. I seen some of the edits that they had of me in the Steelers uniform, but I like tank tops and shorts, I’m sorry. I’ve tried the shoulder pads, and it was fun while it lasted, but I’m a tank top and shorts guy.”

LeBron shuts down the Steelers attempts to recruit him: "Nah, I'm fine with my sport I got. I'm a tank top and shorts guy." pic.twitter.com/GUNhqic7Xl — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) March 7, 2018

Smith-Schuster isn’t giving up, though.

Only reason Steelers front office isn’t paying my guy @LeVeonBell is cuz they’re waiting on @KingJames! Makin sure the money right 😂 — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 7, 2018

James appears to be happy being arguably the best basketball player in the world right now, and understandably so.