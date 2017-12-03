LeBron James delivered the dagger to lift the Cavs over the Grizzlies on Saturday night, but it didn’t take long for him to shift his energy elsewhere.

James watched his Ohio State Buckeyes square off against the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Championship Game, and was hyped while doing so, judging by a video that has been making the rounds on social media.

In it, Dwyane Wade is seen talking to a reporter in the team’s locker room, but a brief pause in the dialogue takes place due to James going nuts watching the game. All Wade could do was smile and pause while James freaked out cheering for Buckeyes running back J.K. Dobbins, which you can see in the video clip below.

Yes, @DwyaneWade is giving an interview but LeBron is watching the Ohio State game and you can hear him cheering on his favorite college football team in the background! 😂 pic.twitter.com/x9XXDW6Mpv — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) December 3, 2017

The Buckeyes emerged victorious, 27-21, and we’re willing to bet James is a happy camper right about now.