LeBron James hit yet another milestone on Tuesday night, when he became the youngest player in NBA history to score 30,000 points. James pulled up and calmly drained a jumper in the first quarter of the Cavs’ game against the Spurs, which put him in the 30,000 point club.
It also earned him a tribute video from the team, which was shown during a break in the action on Friday night, when the Cavs squared off against the Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Cavs fans honored James with a standing ovation as well to congratulate him on reaching the impressive milestone.
There isn’t much that James hasn’t accomplished in his career, as he continues to set new marks and break NBA records.