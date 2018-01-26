LeBron James hit yet another milestone on Tuesday night, when he became the youngest player in NBA history to score 30,000 points. James pulled up and calmly drained a jumper in the first quarter of the Cavs’ game against the Spurs, which put him in the 30,000 point club.

It also earned him a tribute video from the team, which was shown during a break in the action on Friday night, when the Cavs squared off against the Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.

Cavs fans honored James with a standing ovation as well to congratulate him on reaching the impressive milestone.

The Q gives LeBron James a standing ovation to celebrate his 30,000th point scored in San Antonio. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/mZWrXmbeAB — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) January 27, 2018

There isn’t much that James hasn’t accomplished in his career, as he continues to set new marks and break NBA records.