Cavs star LeBron James dazzled on one of the most entertaining highlight-reel plays we’ve ever seen during Thursday’s game against the Sixers, and we really need to know if his amazing handles were planned.

James dribbled behind his back and then went through teammate Tristan Thompson’s legs — perfectly. It’s unclear if he was purposely trying to nutmeg Thompson or not, but if he was, this particular sequence of events is absolutely sick.

Just watch the replay… 😳 pic.twitter.com/wl32SrA7sT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 2, 2018

We’d score that a 10.0 for technical elements, and 10.0 for overall program. Nice work, LeBron.