A visibly-frustrated LeBron James appeared to kick a Warriors player in the groin in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, and he got away with it.

When James went up for a three-pointer in the game’s waning seconds, after Andre Iguodala stripped him of the ball, LBJ kicked him right in the groin.

Let's talk about this interesting kick by Lebron.. 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/6mnjQOFaQd — Malachi (Kai) (@LightskinKai) June 8, 2017

Look familiar? It should, as the move is exactly what Draymond Green has gotten suspended for in the past, yet no foul was called.