LeBron James started the offseason by shaving his head for the “bald” look, which, coincidentally, happened the same day as the Warriors’ championship parade.

And now that he finally has a free weekend, he filled the void by playing with his youngest son’s friends at his birthday party.

The poor kids didn’t stand a chance at these games.

LeBron had a blast at his son’s birthday party 😂 (via @KingJames, margotrusxy/IG and joeboogie_ebe/IG) pic.twitter.com/e6rqBs2ERT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 18, 2017

Here’s the birthday cake from the party.

#BryceMaximus10 #JamesGang👑 #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

Bron finished off the festivities with some good wine, because of course.

After a long day with my youngest son bday party it's only right I have a nightcap of this baby, with two amazingly beautiful ladies @mrs_savannahrj @jada_ap. Bars!! 😂😂😂 #VinoMan #CatchUp A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Game, set, match: Brons.