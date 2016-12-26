The Cavs-Warriors rivalry seems to intensify with each passing year, and now, with what we’ve recently found out, it seems that LeBron James’ Halloween party really was meant to savagely troll the Warriors with a few different props.

Remember, Warriors players were quite upset when they found out James had a “3-1” skeleton prop at the party, as well as tombstone cookies with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson’s names on them.

LeBron James went full savage at his Halloween party. pic.twitter.com/9NZFHxchD3 — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) October 31, 2016

But that’s not all. After the Cavs stuck it to the Warriors and came back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit on Christmas Day to emerge with a 109-108 victory, news of another prop at James’ Halloween party surfaced. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported there was also a dummy dressed as Stephen Curry on the floor that partygoers had to walk over.

Per the report:

Back in October, at James’ Halloween party that made headlines for its mock tombstones that memorialized the Warriors’ lost 3-1 Finals lead, sources told ESPN.com there was even a dummy dressed up like Curry on the floor of the haunted house that guests had no choice but to walk over when they arrived to get to the party.

Not only do the Warriors have to deal with blowing a large lead against their most-hated rival, but they also have to digest this bit of news, regarding how James savagely trolled them more than they initially thought.