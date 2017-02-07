LeBron James dominated highlight reels by providing the shot of the night against the Wizards on Monday.

The Cavs trailed by three points with roughly three seconds remaining in the game, but they didn’t panic. Kevin Love threw a long outlet pass to James, who calmly collected the pass, did a fadeaway and banked the ball off the backboard and in.

He probably didn’t mean to bank it, but it fell through the net, and that’s all that matters. The shot beat the buzzer and forced overtime.

LeBron James makes an unbelievable three pointer to send the game to overtime!

James fouled out during the overtime period, but finished with 32 points, 17 assists and seven rebounds in the win.