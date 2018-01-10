Drake’s new restaurant in Toronto, Pick 6ix, has yet to have its grand opening, but LeBron James managed to host a birthday party for Dwyane Wade there on Tuesday night.

Wade is set to turn 36 years old on Jan. 17, and with the team in Toronto for a Thursday night showdown against the Raptors, James figured Tuesday night was a good time to show some love for his banana boat buddy, and he did so in the form of a pre-opening party at Pick 6ix.

A number of celebrities attended the pre-opening party, including OVO Chubbs, DJ Charlie B, DJ Meel, Baka Not Nice, DJ Steph Floss, and Future The Prince.