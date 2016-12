Cavaliers star LeBron James surprised a family in the best way just in time for the holidays.

He posted a video of him delivering $1.3 million to a lucky family that won “The Wall,” a show on NBC that he produces. (It premieres on Jan. 2, by the way.)

James and Maverick Carter (his business manager) brought the money, and it was a pretty great moment.

It’s always nice when a celebrity just rolls up to your house with duffel bags full of money.