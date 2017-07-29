LeBron James is an important figure, so when he acts, people take note of it. That’s why he’s so active on social media. James is powerful enough to sway the entire news cycle his way with just a single post.

That’s probably why he recently did something that most normal parents or coaches wouldn’t do. His son was playing in an AAU game, and James just decided to casually walk onto the court to check the score.

Obviously, the game was put on pause while he did so, but he didn’t seem to care.

LeBron walked on the court to make sure the score was right at his son's AAU game 😂😂 (via @overtime) A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

LeBron really seems to feel the world revolves around him.