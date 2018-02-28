The Dwyane Wade experiment didn’t work out well in Cleveland, but that doesn’t necessarily mean LeBron James doesn’t have plenty of love for his bro.

James and his Cavs teammates were watching the Sixers-Heat game in the locker room after they emerged victorious over the Nets, and Rodney Hood was attempting to do an interview. Wade had the ball at the time, and ended up draining the game-winner.

Hood was in the middle of talking to the media when it happened, and he ended up getting interrupted by James, who had a NSFW reaction to Wade’s big shot.

LeBron reacted to the ending of the Heat-Sixers game during Rodney Hood's interview and it was hilarious. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/5IxDdgJXdS — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) February 28, 2018

It’s hard to fault Hood for forgetting the question he was asked after that funny sequence of events.