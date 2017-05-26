Isaiah Thomas hasn’t been on the best of terms with some of his opponents — especially the Wizards, followed by the Bulls — during the NBA Playoffs, but it’s all love when the final whistle blows, apparently.

Thomas, who only played in the first two games of the series after suffering a hip injury, which may require surgery, shared a moment with LeBron James after the Cavs eliminated the Celtics in Game 5 on Thursday night.

James and Thomas hugged it out and had some words on the court, and we wish a hot mic were around to pick up what was said.

Thomas seemed to be in good spirits, even after the loss. And understandably so, as the Celtics had a great season, secured the No. 1 seed and have the top pick in the draft. There’s a great framework in place/a lot to build on.