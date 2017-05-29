After taking care of the Celtics in just five games, LeBron James and his teammates are enjoying the time leading up to the NBA Finals.

With Game 1 of the three-match set for Thursday, the Cavs got a day off over the holiday weekend, and some of the team made the most of it, hitting up Future’s show at the Blossom Music Center in Akron on Saturday night. LeBron James, J.R. Smith and Dahntay Jones — among others — seemed to have a blast rapping and dancing there.

The James-Smith bromance was on full display, which you can see in this video clip:

LeBron and J.R. didn't stop.

That’s the most productive we’ve seen Smith — who has scored in double figures just once in his past 10 games — in awhile.

James, however, is dancing his way to his seventh consecutive NBA Finals, as he prepares to go toe-to–toe with Kevin Durant and the Warriors.