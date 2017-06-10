LeBron James has been tasked with the arduous responsibility of guarding Kevin Durant during the NBA Finals, which has forced him into trying to be more of a two-way player in the first four meetings of this championship series.

Going up against this Warriors “superteam” has been tough on James — both emotionally and physically. He has been playing roughly 40 or more minutes per game in the Finals so far, having to cover and be responsible for trying to shut down Kevin Durant, who has elevated his game to an otherworldly level.

It appears that task is weighing on him, as James and Durant got into a shouting match at one point in the third quarter of Friday night’s game when tensions were high.

SOMEBODY RING THE DAMN BELL 🔔🔔🔔DURANT VS LEBRON LETS GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/6PaetMcJso — 👽WOB FILES👽 (@World_Wide_Wob) June 10, 2017

Durant downplayed the incident after the game.

Kevin Durant on exchange with LeBron James: "We wasn't coming to blows. We were just talking. … The aura of the game created trash talk." — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 10, 2017

Game 5 should be fun on Monday night.