Even with all the social media jabs that were exchanged over the summer, it’s all love between Kyrie Irving and LeBron James.

We learned that after Tuesday’s game was in the books, with Irving playing in his first game as a member of the Celtics.

Irving missed a game-tying three-pointer in the game’s final seconds, and the Cavs emerged victorious, 102-99.

Immediately afterward, Irving and James hugged it out on the court, dispelling all the rumors about dissension between the two.

Kyrie also dapped up other members of the Cavs as well.