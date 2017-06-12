LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers might be struggling against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals right now, but the King hasn’t missed out on the breaking news surrounding the Olympics.

The IOC voted to add 3-on-3 basketball as a sport late last week. Ask James, and it’s nothing short of a great thing for the sport.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst captured his thoughts:

“I think it’s great for basketball,” James said Sunday. “For us to be able to add another category to the Olympics, another basketball category, I think it’s pretty great. I haven’t seen the full layout of how they plan on executing it; and are they going to use NBA guys or are going to use college guys?”

It’s quite the true statement. A 3-on-3 format has been a staple of the sport for a long time and there’s nothing wrong with it showcasing some of the globe’s best talents as they compete for medals.

But here’s what fans really want to know—will LeBron play?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound likely:

“I’m not very good in a three-on-three thing, I’m more of a five-on-five guy,” James said. “I stay out of the one-on-one matchups during our practice, the two-on-twos and the three-on-threes. So probably not. I probably won’t be a part of the three-on-three matchup that it has to offer.”

For shame, as LeBron and anyone else the team could roster likely wouldn’t have problems competing for the top spot on the podium right away. His winning gold in the sport’s debut at the Olympics would only further his legacy.

The good news? The world has plenty of time to change LeBron’s mind on the matter as the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo approach.