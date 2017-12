LeBron James made a powerful statement during Sunday’s game against the Wizards — with his choice of footwear.

James wore two different colored Nike LeBron 15 PE sneakers to preach “equality,” which was clearly the message he was going for. One sneaker was white, while the other was black — both of which had “EQUALITY” written on the backs of them.

LeBron James in the “Equality” Nike LeBron 15 PE tonight vs. Washington pic.twitter.com/Nn9n6TU4Ax — B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) December 17, 2017

James clearly put a lot of thought into those customized kicks.