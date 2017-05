LeBron James missed the bunny of all bunnies in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night, and you have to see it to believe it.

James received a perfect outlet pass from Kevin Love, leading to a breakaway dunk attempt, as he got behind the Celtics’ defense.

The two points seemed all but definite, and that’s why fans were surprised when this happened:

Sums Up Lebron James Night pic.twitter.com/FB8Cw284pK — Singh (@S1NGH7) May 24, 2017

It seemed as if James’ arrogance and willingness to please the home crowd got the best of him on that play.