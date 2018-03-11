LeBron James taught Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball a lesson during Sunday’s game.

James showed Ball that it’s important to keep one’s head on a swivel when playing against him, as the Cavs star managed to perfectly thread the needle to a teammate — by throwing a bounce pass through the Lakers guard’s legs — for what would have been an easy bucket, had Jeff Green not gotten fouled at the end of the play.

LeBron pass between Lonzo Ball's legs pic.twitter.com/VnbWy9IVad — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 12, 2018

James dished out a number of great passes in the game. It almost felt as if the game at Staples Center was an audition for him.