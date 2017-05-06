Drake is the team ambassador for the Raptors, and no one really knows exactly what that title entails. He’s kind of like the head cheerleader and master troll-heckler.

Anyway, he and LeBron James have had some funny exchanges over the past two seasons, with the Raptors and Cavs meeting in the playoffs in consecutive years.

This particular series, however, looks to be cut a bit short, and could be over before the weekend is in the books, due to LeBron James playing at an otherworldly level. But James remained classy after Friday night’s win, even offering to buy Drake margaritas for Cinco de Mayo when the two crossed paths outside the locker room.

LeBron, as he headed to the Cavs locker room postgame and spotted Drake: "Where are we headed tonight? Margaritas on me" pic.twitter.com/Nt62rNjMGs — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 6, 2017

What a guy.